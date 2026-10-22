Clocks fall back one hour Nov. 1 as daylight saving time ends

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks fall back one hour to 1 a.m., according to FOX 5 DC.

Most smartphones, computers and connected devices will change automatically overnight. Analog wall clocks, car dashboards, microwaves and ovens will need to be set back by hand, so many people change them before going to bed Saturday night, Oct. 31.

Once the clocks change, sunrise and sunset will come about an hour earlier, bringing brighter mornings and earlier darkness in the evening.

Standard time stays in effect until daylight saving time resumes next spring.

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