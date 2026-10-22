Culpeper sheriff seeks help identifying two suspects in data center copper and tool thefts

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a series of thefts at a data center construction site in the Germanna Highway area.

The first incident occurred overnight between September 22 and September 23, when suspects cut a padlock on the site’s front gate and removed a large quantity of copper piping from locked storage areas. The copper is valued at more than $200,000. Due to the size and weight of the material, investigators believe at least one large vehicle, or multiple vehicles, was used to remove it from the site.

Suspects returned overnight between October 18 and October 19. This time they cut through the perimeter fence on the east side of the property and again cut padlocks on storage areas, stealing a large number of power tools. Cameras captured two masked, gloved males during this incident.

A third theft occurred overnight between October 21 and October 22. Newly installed cameras recorded the suspects, who appear to be the same two individuals from the October 19 incident. Investigators believe they entered through the same cut in the fence.

Both suspects are described as males who wore masks and gloves and appear to have worn the same clothing during both incidents. The thefts have occurred between approximately 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“These are not random hits. The same two people have come back three times in a month, and they know how to get in and out,” said Sheriff Timothy Chilton. “Someone recognizes these individuals or their clothing. We’re also asking anyone who has been offered copper or a large lot of power tools at an unusually low price to contact us.”

Detective Millson is the lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 727-7520 or by email at [email protected].

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