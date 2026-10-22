Amazon drops data center plan for GW campus in Ashburn, will donate 25 acres to Loudoun

Amazon has agreed to withdraw its application for four data center buildings on George Washington University’s Virginia Science and Technology Campus in Ashburn, according to WTOP.

Under the deal, called Project Potomac Promise and announced Tuesday by Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, Amazon will donate 25 acres with a fair market value of about $65 million to the county for a community arts center and an indoor sports facility. Amazon will also contribute $5 million to the county’s Housing Fund and give up any legal action to build data centers on the site.

Amazon committed to rezoning the rest of the land for mixed-use development, including attainable and market-rate housing, in a district that would bar data centers even by special exception. The county will fast-track that application.

Amazon bought the 122-acre campus from George Washington University earlier this year for $427 million. Its plan for more than 800,000 square feet of data centers drew opposition from Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman, residents and GW students.

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