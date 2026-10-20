Dixie Bones Restaurant Market Report: Cornbread in cast iron, 12 even slices, and a mixed bag on prices

Dixie Bones in Woodbridge is adding a behind-the-scenes kitchen segment to its weekly market reports. The first looks at how the restaurant makes cornbread.

Nelson Head, owner and founder, describes the process in a Facebook video. Beatrice cracks fresh eggs into a mix of cornmeal, flour, butter, buttermilk and animal fat. She pours the batter into hot cast iron skillets and bakes it until risen and golden brown. Lexi cuts each round into 12 equal slices so Catherine can remove one on order and Bridget can take it to the table. Head also noted a mixed bag on last week’s wholesale prices: chicken and beef fell, while butter, buttermilk, sour cream, cabbage and Idaho potatoes rose.

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