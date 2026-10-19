VDOT listed scheduled lane closures for road work in the Fredericksburg District for Oct. 18–24, the agency said.

On I-95, mobile northbound and southbound single lane closures run Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m.–5 a.m., between Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) and Exit 148 (Quantico) for bridge inspections in Stafford.

Other I-95 work includes soil sampling between Exit 130 and Exit 133, Rappahannock River bridge inspections near Exit 130–133, pavement marker and rumble strip installation near Exit 143, and noise barrier work near Exit 126 in Spotsylvania.

In Fredericksburg, Route 1 has alternating single lane closures Monday–Friday between Stafford Avenue and College Avenue/Eagle Village Drive for intersection improvements at Augustine Avenue. Fall Hill Avenue has overnight mobile work near the I-95 overpasses.

The Falmouth Bridge on Route 1 between Fredericksburg and Stafford has overnight alternating single-lane closures for bridge cleaning.

Drivers can check the full weekly alert for complete details or 511 Virginia for the latest conditions.

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