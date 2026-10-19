UVA Community Health, part of UVA Health, is accepting grant applications to support community-based programs, the health system said.

The program offers two types of grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofits that serve the communities of UVA Community Health. Healthy Spark Grants support work on social determinants of health such as access to care, food security, and physical activity. Community Strong Grants go to longer-term partners focused on mental and behavioral health, chronic disease, and access to care.

Individual awards start at $2,500. Eligible communities include the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Prince William, and Rappahannock counties.

UVA Community Health operates three medical centers and an integrated network of medical practices in the region. Last year the program awarded more than $297,000 to 38 local organizations.

Applications and details are on the UVA Health community page.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.