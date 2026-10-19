Confidential MWHC admin emails discuss clinics’ failure to properly sanitize gynecological instruments for past two years—maybe longer

Confidential Mary Washington Healthcare emails indicate that autoclaves at the Fredericksburg and Lee’s Hill OB/GYN clinics were not subjected to required weekly spore testing for at least two years, possibly longer, The FXBG Advance reports.

The emails, dated around July 28, 2026, discuss switching from metal instruments to plastic or disposable alternatives after the discovery.

MWHC said later spore testing was negative, no mechanical issues were found, and it determined patient notification and a report to the Virginia Department of Health were not necessary. Cosner and Embrey locations were not affected.

A separate RhoGAM temperature-indicator issue led to contact with 11 patients for repeat doses.

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