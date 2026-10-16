UMW Police Department earns four-year reaccreditation

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for earning reaccreditation once again,” Associate Vice President of Public Safety and Chief of Police Michael Hall said, the University of Mary Washington reports.

The voluntary process reviews administration, operations, personnel, and training against VLEPSC standards. UMW Police is one of 113 accredited agencies statewide and one of five college or university departments currently listed.

Hall credited Capt. Bill Gill, First Sergeant Dillon Brooks, and Emergency Communications Officer Lee Kimes.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.