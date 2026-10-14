Virginia Has Extended Deer Season in Some Places, but Many Hunters Are Reluctant

Virginia has early and late antlerless-only firearms seasons in 24 jurisdictions, allowing hunts from as early as Labor Day weekend to as late as the end of April, Cardinal News reports.

Deer project leader Justin Folks of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said any female kill is a win for population management. Hunters cited warm September weather, a preference for large bucks, does with fawns, and feeling hunted out later in the season as reasons they skip the extra time. Public comment on upcoming regulations is open through Nov. 18.

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