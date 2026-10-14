Memo Details Lasting Toll of Reagan National Collision on Arlington First Responders

An April 2026 memo says the resources, assistance, and meaningful follow-up for 20 Arlington County Fire Department personnel who responded to the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport were wholly inadequate, WTOP reports.

Responders spent hours in freezing conditions handling remains from the American Airlines Flight 5342 and Army Black Hawk collision. The memo describes depression, family strain, sleep problems, alcohol use, and eroded trust in leadership among those involved. Many exhausted their workers’ compensation therapy sessions and faced out-of-pocket costs for continued care.

Matthew Frasca, a department member, said lack of support affects morale and people’s sense of their own value on the job.

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