James Long Park trailheads get kiosks and maps after Eagle Scout project

The three trailheads at James Long Park now have kiosks with full-size trail maps, built and installed by Eagle Scout Chris Sheeran, Prince William County Parks & Recreation announced Tuesday.

Sheeran spent the past year on the project, handling the design, approval, construction and installation of kiosks at all three trailheads in the park’s trail system. Parks staff added the maps on Tuesday.

“We’re super excited that all the park goers will now be able to see the full extent of the trail system and can know the routes/mileage before they head out,” the department said.

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