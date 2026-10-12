Burke & Herbert relocates Fredericksburg office after LinkBank acquisition

Burke & Herbert Bank relocated its Fredericksburg Commercial Banking Office to 410 William Street, the original location of Virginia Partners Bank, following its acquisition of LinkBank, the bank said.

The office, currently a loan production office, moved to establish a Market Financial Center. The center provides commercial, business, wealth, treasury and mortgage services, along with retail banking on the main level, the bank said.

LinkBank is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. In 2023, LINKBANCORP, Inc. merged with Partners Bancorp, the parent company of Virginia Partners Bank. Virginia Partners Bank was founded in 2008 in Fredericksburg by local business leaders.

“We’re honored to be entrusted with LinkBank/Partners customers, and we believe our Service Beyond Expectations commitment, compatible banking values, and relocation to the former Virginia Partners Bank building demonstrates our sincere dedication to serving them,” said Regional President Greg Mellors. “At the same time, the move brings easy access to expanded services along with the added convenience of a downtown drive-through for our legacy customers.”

“We have earned a long-standing reputation for true relationship banking because we genuinely care about our customers; in many cases they are our friends and neighbors,” said Market President Jeff Rouse. “This relocation reflects our commitment to meeting customers—both longtime and new—where they will feel most comfortable. Leaving the 520 William Street location was bittersweet. We worked closely with Vakos Companies for several years to find and redevelop an exceptional market center location, which resulted in Park Place on William, a modernized, historic building just a couple of blocks away. Park Place offers unmatched visibility in downtown Fredericksburg, and we look forward to welcoming Vakos’ next tenant as a neighbor.”

The William Street location, combined with locations on Plank Road and in Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, expands the bank’s retail presence in the Fredericksburg area, the bank said.

Founded in 1852, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, according to the bank. It has nearly 100 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

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