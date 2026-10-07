The University of Mary Washington ranks No. 1 in Virginia for internships and No. 5 among public universities nationally in The Princeton Review’s Best Value Colleges for 2027. It is No. 4 among public schools for making an impact.

The university said it climbed 13 spots on internships and seven on making an impact from the 2025 lists, when it was No. 18 and No. 11. Princeton Review surveyed more than 650 colleges in 2025-26 and named 209 Best Value Colleges, eight of them in Virginia. Mary Washington’s return-on-investment rating is 85 out of 99. The internship list is based on student ratings of how easy it is to get a placement.

“Mary Washington’s value comes from the combination of an outstanding education and the opportunities our students have to put that education into practice,” UMW President Troy Paino said.