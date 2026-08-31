Call to Action: New Volunteer Opportunities in Prince William

Greetings, Prince William. Volunteer Prince William is seeking new community partners throughout Manassas City, Manassas Park, and Prince William County to support the Alternative Community Service Program. Partner sites must be able to:

Accept and oversee participants

Complete required documentation (MOU and Site Survey)

Track and report hours worked

Provide a Letter of Completion once required hours are fulfilled

If you’re interested in learning more or ready to sign up, email [email protected] or call 703-369-5292 and ask for Shelley.

Looking to volunteer? Here are the latest needs:

Turn compassion into action by volunteering with WelcomeNST (Neighborhood Support Team). Grab 3–4 friends, neighbors, coworkers, or faith community members and team up to support one individual or family with encouragement, practical assistance, and connection. Families may face a variety of challenges. Volunteers help connect them with medical, financial, and legal resources. Volunteers are needed weekdays and weekends, with an urgent need in our area. No previous experience required; training is provided. Get involved today.

Join The Piedmont Environmental Council in helping restore the land and water of Virginia’s Piedmont. Volunteers are needed to grow and harvest produce for local food pantries. Most shifts are weekdays because of pantry pickup schedules. All ages are welcome; children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. On-site training is provided. Be prepared to work outdoors in a variety of weather. Bring snacks and water, and wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Learn more or sign up.

Interested in helping save local wildlife? Animal Education and Rescue Organization (AERO) cares for sick, injured, and orphaned native wildlife. Volunteers work alongside licensed wildlife rehabilitators. Opportunities include hands-on animal care and behind-the-scenes support. View all volunteer opportunities.

A big healthcare obstacle for many elderly veterans is lack of transportation to medical appointments. Join Veterans Connect by volunteering to drive veterans to medical or other important appointments. Learn more or sign up.

If art is the way to your heart, consider volunteering for We Are Artistic. They’re looking for booth support at the Art All Night Market in Mt. Pleasant on September 11, with multiple shifts available. Learn more or sign up.

Help brighten the day of a senior with Prince William Area Agency on Aging. They have two senior centers open on weekdays with classes, programs, and activities. Volunteers can support programs such as Meals on Wheels and Seniors Without Walls. Visit their agency page for volunteer opportunities.

Join the last town cleanup of the year. The Town of Dumfries needs volunteers to help keep Quantico Creek clean on October 17 from 9 a.m. until noon. As part of the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay watershed, keeping debris out helps protect the larger network of waterways. Spots are available for individuals and teams. Get involved today.

Every animal deserves a second chance. Help Lucky Dog Animal Rescue find forever homes. Assist as a leash handler and educate potential adopters. Volunteers are also needed for drop-offs and pickups.

Current dates with openings:

September 6

September 13

September 20

Visit their organization page for more information.

Help adult immigrants build English skills by volunteering with BEACON. The fall semester runs through November 5. No teaching experience or foreign language knowledge required; full training is provided. Volunteers must be 18+. Help adults build their English skills and confidence.

The Neighbor Project supports the preservation of the Manassas Museum through programs and events. Volunteers assist with events, welcome visitors, and support staff. The event runs in three sessions:

Morning: 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Midday: 12–3 p.m.

Afternoon: 3–6 p.m.

Want more details? Visit the site to sign up.

Do you have volunteer needs or are you hosting a community event? It’s free to post volunteer needs and community events at volunteerprincewilliam.org.

If you are looking for other opportunities, contact Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit volunteerprincewilliam.org.