Stafford Sheriff’s Office built four all-inclusive conference trips a year into a five-year dispatch contract

Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office sent four emergency-communications employees to a Las Vegas 911 conference this spring under a package Stafford bought with public funds — airfare, hotel and registration billed by the software vendor — then cut each of them a $233 county check for meals. Attendance, the office, and the vendor all say it is not required. The county’s quote still prices four of those packages every year for five years.

The Sheriff’s Office operates Stafford’s 911 center and contracts with Priority Dispatch Corp. — legally Medical Priority Consultants, Inc. — for the software used to triage emergency calls. A March 19, 2025, quote obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, Q-79047, is tied to existing Contract No. 21-034-3120SSB and folds four annual “Navigator All-Inclusive” packages into a five-year Emergency Police Dispatch implementation and maintenance deal.

Nothing on the quote treats the trips as a complimentary perk. Stafford County is the buyer. The Navigator packages are priced as line items on the same public contract as the 911 software.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jackson Arnold said Aug. 25 that the office has a contract with Priority Dispatch “to ensure our Emergency Communications staff can attend the NAVIGATOR Conference each year,” and that attendance “is not required for certification, accreditation or any other contractual reason.”

Scott Robinson, Priority Dispatch’s executive director of marketing, said Aug. 26 that clients “can choose to add all-inclusive Navigator passports to their annual renewal as an invoicing option, typically for budgeting purposes,” and that “attendance is up to the client’s discretion.”

Potomac Local asked all seven members of the Board of Supervisors and Stafford’s General Assembly delegation on Aug. 25 whether the Board reviewed the five-year travel packages and whether locking in four trips a year to an optional event raises fiscal-oversight questions. None had replied by a noon Aug. 26 deadline.

Four employees, two payments

County records show who went and what Stafford paid them directly. Each packet includes a $233 check, figured on the training forms as two full days and two partial days at GSA rates, and a specialized-training application approved by Capt. Brian Jacobs, who commands Emergency Communications, and Sheriff D.P. Decatur Jr.

Lt. Christopher Smith, listed on the Sheriff’s Office organizational chart in emergency communications, and three dispatchers received checks. All four forms list the destination as Las Vegas and the method of travel as “Other,” not a county or personal vehicle. Combined, the 2026 per diem checks totaled $932 in county funds.

The conference was NAVIGATOR 2026, the flagship annual meeting of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, held April 21–24 at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. IAED writes the dispatch protocols that Priority Dispatch licenses and sells. The county forms date the trip April 22–24. The 2027 conference is already set for April 19–22 in Dallas. The city rotates; Arnold and Robinson both said IAED chooses it.

Inside the software quote

The travel itself was not booked as ordinary county airfare and hotel. It appears as a recurring product line on the Priority Dispatch quote: “Navigator All-Inclusive Fee (Per person) — Includes Conference Passport, Hotel (3 nights), Airfare.” Quantity: four, in every year of the five-year structure.

Documents show the total for four people, not the price of a single ticket. Years one and two bill $9,000 per package — $2,250 per person — for a total of $18,000 over those two years. Years three through five bill $10,000 a year for four packages — $2,500 per person, $30,000 over those three years. Bought as written, that is $48,000 in public money for 20 person-trips, before the separate county per diem checks.

The arrangement can look like a vendor perk. It is not. Priority Dispatch collected the airfare, hotel, and conference fees from Stafford. The Sheriff’s Office then cut four $233 checks from county funds for meals. A note on the pricing quote says the company “is aware this order will be federally funded.”

The quote does not name the federal source. Whether the dollars are Stafford’s general fund, a federal grant, or both, the trips were bought with public money, on the same paper as the dispatch system, not handed over as a gift.

Those Navigator fees are included in a larger quote. Year one, “Initial EPD Implementation,” totals $250,161 after a $15,925 existing-client discount and includes software, on-site training, quality-assurance tools, maintenance, and the first $9,000 of the Navigator line. Years two through five of maintenance, Q-Plus case review, and Navigator are quoted at $71,300, $75,000, $76,100, and $76,100 — totaling $548,661 over five years if the quote is purchased as written.

Who paid for what on the 2026 trip

All of it public money. The vendor is the payee, not the donor.

Cost Paid to How it was billed Airfare Priority Dispatch Navigator all-inclusive fee, billed to the county Hotel, three nights Priority Dispatch Same vendor line item, billed to the county Conference passport Priority Dispatch Same vendor line item, billed to the county Meals and leftover travel The four employees County check, $233 each

Optional attendance, standing quantity

Arnold said the office sends staff so the agency stays current. “While attendance is not required for certification, accreditation or any other contractual reason,” he said, “it is important that we continue to evolve as an agency so every call and every emergency can be met with effectiveness and efficiency.”

The same statement holds two ideas at once. The contract exists “to ensure” staff can attend each year. Attendance is not required. Arnold said four employees “are selected to attend the conference for their tireless dedication to serving Stafford County as the calmest voices during the toughest times.” The office did not produce a written selection policy or cost-benefit analysis.

Asked why all-inclusive packages are sold inside software and maintenance contracts, how common the structure is, and which other jurisdictions bought a similar multi-year package, Robinson answered only in general terms.

“Yearly renewals of the Priority Dispatch System typically include Emergency Medical Dispatch training and certification, Quality Assurance certification, re-certifications, and Continuing Dispatch Education, and many of these training opportunities are provided each year at the Navigator conference,” he wrote. “Our clients can choose to add all-inclusive Navigator passports to their annual renewal as an invoicing option, typically for budgeting purposes. The location of Navigator changes each year, and attendance is up to the client’s discretion.”

An invoicing option is still an invoice. Adding the passports to the annual renewal means the county is billed. It does not mean the conference is free. Robinson did not say why airfare and hotel sit inside a software contract, whether the bundle helps the company sell or keep municipal accounts, how common a five-year lock-in is, or name another locality that bought the same package. He did not separate IAED, which hosts the conference, from Priority Dispatch, which sells the travel.

Arnold said “all aspects of the conference, including airfare, lodging and access to the conference sessions, are included under the contract,” and that the $233 per diem “is intended to help cover meals and travel expenses not provided by the contract or at the conference.” Nothing in the FOIA file indicates that Priority Dispatch absorbed those travel costs.

Oversight questions, unanswered

Arnold said the contract “was approved through the procurement process” and that county government “allows training opportunities and conferences to be included in contracts and submitted through the procurement process.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide a Board staff report, consent-agenda item or purchasing-file excerpt showing supervisors were shown the Navigator line. Asked for projected five-year costs and internal policy documents, Arnold said, “Generally, we do not provide projected costs or internal policy documents. For any further public documents, I will direct you to file a FOIA request.”

The Board of Supervisors appropriates county money and oversees procurement. It does not supervise the sheriff. Under Virginia law, the sheriff is a constitutional officer elected directly by county voters and does not report to the Board of Supervisors.

Decatur, first elected in 2015, next faces voters in November 2027, according to the Virginia Department of Elections’ schedule of general elections.

The conference city will change. Dallas is already on the 2027 calendar. The quantity on Quote Q-79047 does not vary by city. Four all-inclusive packages per year run through the life of the quoted deal unless Stafford removes them from the invoice.

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