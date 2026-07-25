Republicans set Aug. 8 canvass to nominate HD-20 candidate

The HD-20 Legislative District Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia will hold a party canvass Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City of Manassas Republican Headquarters, 9016 Center St., Manassas, to nominate its candidate for a special election.

The canvass was called by Patrick Geary, chairman of the HD-20 Legislative District Committee. The special election to fill the remainder of the term is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026.

House District 20 covers the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and portions of Prince William County. The seat became vacant after Del. Michelle Lopes Maldonado (D), who had represented the district since 2021, resigned effective May 31, 2026. She cited family reasons and a return to full-time work.

Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination: Nate Fritzen and Robert Zimmerman Jr.

Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen is a longtime Manassas resident and Osbourn High School graduate. He holds an associate’s degree in political science from Northern Virginia Community College and works in a food-service supervisory role that includes budgeting, inventory and operations. He previously served with the College Republican Federation of Virginia. In 2025 he was the Republican nominee for Manassas City Treasurer and received about 34% of the vote against the incumbent Democrat.

Robert Zimmerman Jr. is a Manassas native and lifelong resident. He is the founder of Flip Virginia / Team Zimmerman VA and describes himself as a constitutional conservative focused on public safety, working families, taxpayer interests and “Make Virginia Red Again.” Zimmerman is the older brother of George Zimmerman, who was involved in the 2012 Trayvon Martin case in Florida; the family has deep roots in Manassas. Zimmerman has publicly acknowledged the connection in his campaign introductions.

Candidates must complete the required Virginia Department of Elections steps, submit an official filing form and pay a non-refundable $650 fee (cash or personal check payable to “City of Manassas Republican Committee”). Materials must be received by Aug. 1, 2026, either by mail to 8665 Sudley Road #224, Manassas, or in person to Kenny Loveless at 8675 Sudley Rd., Manassas. If only one candidate properly files by the deadline, that candidate will be declared the nominee and the canvass will be canceled.

Only legal, qualified voters who live in HD-20 and support Republican principles may participate. A valid, non-expired photo ID issued by Virginia, the U.S. government, or a U.S. college or university is required. Absentee, proxy and provisional ballots are not allowed. Write-in votes are not permitted. The winner is decided by plurality. Voters in line at 2 p.m. may still check in and vote; no one may join the line after that time. There is no registration fee for voters.

The canvass is a closed party process governed by the Republican Party of Virginia Plan of Organization.