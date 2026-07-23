Bus Driver Charged in Deadly Stafford Crash Granted Bond, Release Hinges on Second Hearing

The bus driver facing five involuntary manslaughter charges in the deadly May 29 crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County was granted $25,000 secure bond on three of the counts Wednesday, but cannot be released until a second court weighs in, WTOP reported. Stafford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Clark ordered Jing Sheng Dong, who lives on Staten Island, to remain under house arrest in Virginia, surrender his U.S. and Chinese passports plus driver’s licenses, avoid alcohol or drugs, and have no contact with crash victims or their families.

Dong was driving a charter bus from New York to North Carolina when it struck a line of slowing vehicles in a construction zone near Marine Corps Base Quantico around 2:30 a.m. A bond hearing in General District Court on the remaining two charges could be scheduled as early as this week, with the trial currently set for Oct. 6.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.