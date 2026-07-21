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Virginia Art Factory Joins Potomac Local News Business Partnership Program

By Uriah Kiser

We’re pleased to welcome Virginia Art Factory as a partner in the Potomac Local News Business Partnership Program.

Their support helps sustain independent local journalism that covers the stories shaping Fredericksburg, Manassas, Woodbridge, and the surrounding communities.

The Business Partnership Program offers local businesses three levels of support and visibility:

  • Correspondent
  • Editor
  • Publisher

Each level provides logo recognition, advertising discounts, content opportunities, and more — while directly supporting local reporting.

Learn more about the packages and levels here:
View the Business Partnership Program

Thank you, Virginia Art Factory, for investing in local journalism.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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