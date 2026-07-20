Virginia Loses More Jobs Than Any Other State, Ranks 48th in Growth

“Over the past year, Virginia has lost more jobs than any other state,” Cardinal News reported. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the Commonwealth shed 51,400 jobs from May 2025 to May 2026, with heavy losses in federal positions and professional services, placing it 48th nationally for job growth.

Northern Virginia communities, heavily tied to federal contracting, face heightened risks as manufacturing declines accelerate and a gap widens with neighboring North Carolina, despite Virginia’s solid CNBC business climate ranking.

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