Stafford County Pools Now Open Following Woodlands Closure

Stafford County Government reported that Curtis Pool and Woodlands Pool are both open as of Sunday, July 19. The county had closed Woodlands Pool on July 16 after a glass item broke and entered the pool, but it has since reopened following cleaning and safety inspections.

Stafford County Parks and Recreation continues to prioritize patron safety while managing summer recreation programs, with updates provided for any rescheduled rentals or lessons. This ensures local families in Northern Virginia have access to public pools during the warm season.

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