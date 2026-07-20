Prince William County Sees Two Traffic Deaths Days Apart

Prince William County police are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred along Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge within a week.

On July 18 at about 10:53 p.m., a 36-year-old man identified as Michael Hall was riding eastbound on Old Bridge Road near Colby Drive when he lost control of his 2014 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle while navigating a right curve. He crossed into the median, struck a metal sign and guardrail, and was transported to a hospital where he later died. Speed is believed to be a factor, according to police.

Earlier, on July 10 at 6:31 a.m., 78-year-old John Gregory Grace of Occoquan was struck by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee while crossing the Gordon Boulevard entry and exit lanes at the Occoquan Commuter Lot at 1325 Old Bridge Road. Grace, who was not in a designated crosswalk, died from his injuries. The driver, Arlen Yessenia Vivas Perez, 42, of Woodbridge, remained at the scene and was later charged with disregarding a stop sign.

Both crashes happened in the same busy Lake Ridge corridor. Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigations continue.

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