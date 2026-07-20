Community Mourns Beloved Montclair Waitress Peggy Curry

Peggy Curry, 69, of Woodbridge, passed away July 11, 2026. She was a longtime waitress at Montclair Family Restaurant, a beloved local spot outside Dumfries where she served customers for more than 30 years.

Known affectionately as “Mom” to staff and regulars, Curry was the face of the restaurant at 17001 Dumfries Road. Many families she served as children now bring their own kids there, and the community rallied around her in the past when she faced health challenges.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at noon at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22192. They invite friends to share pictures and memories at [email protected].

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