Pool’s Closed… Again: Why Fredericksburg & Stafford Can’t Have Nice Pools

This week’s brutal heat (highs near 96°, heat index up to 104°) sent everyone scrambling for the water. Unfortunately, a few creative individuals — and some stubborn construction gremlins — turned our local pools into a comedy of errors.

This is why we can’t have nice things. And why the hardworking pool staff across the region deserve combat pay.

Pool Closure Hall of Shame (Updated)

Woodlands Pool (Stafford) — Still closed until further notice after a glass item shattered and entered the water. Staff continues extensive cleaning and safety checks. (Glass is still prohibited, in case anyone forgot.)

— Still closed until further notice after a glass item shattered and entered the water. Staff continues extensive cleaning and safety checks. (Glass is still prohibited, in case anyone forgot.) Doris E. Buffett Pool (Fredericksburg) — Closed July 15 due to a “sanitary incident” (vomit). Reopened for evening activities. Crisis averted… for now.

— Closed July 15 due to a “sanitary incident” (vomit). Reopened for evening activities. Crisis averted… for now. Doris E. Buffett Pool — July 14: Closed thanks to poop. Classic.

— July 14: Closed thanks to poop. Classic. Signal Bay Waterpark (Manassas Park) — Recently had to close temporarily for repairs. This is the same facility that underwent a major overhaul less than a year ago and whose 2025 grand opening was severely delayed by construction issues. Quick repairs allowed it to reopen, but the pool still can’t catch a break.

Pool Staff’s Summer Survival List

Fishing out broken glass like it’s an Olympic sport

Handling surprise “sanitary incidents” with heroic calm

Explaining (again) why glass, bodily fluids, and pools don’t mix

Dealing with construction-delayed facilities that keep needing more fixes

Still smiling while the rest of us melt in the 100+ degree heat index

Between the record heat and these delightful surprises, pools are closing faster than ice cream at a toddler birthday party. Rentals, lessons, and summer fun continue to be reshuffled while staff works overtime.

Public Service Announcement: Leave the glass at home. Keep the bathroom business in the bathroom. And maybe give the newly renovated pools a little grace — they’ve already been through enough.

Stay cool out there, Northern Virginia. Preferably without turning every public pool into an adventure in chaos.