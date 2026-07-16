Pool’s Closed… Again: Why Fredericksburg & Stafford Can’t Have Nice Pools

This week’s brutal heat (highs near 96°, heat index up to 104°) sent everyone scrambling for the water. Unfortunately, a few creative individuals — and some stubborn construction gremlins — turned our local pools into a comedy of errors.
This is why we can’t have nice things. And why the hardworking pool staff across the region deserve combat pay.
Pool Closure Hall of Shame (Updated)
- Woodlands Pool (Stafford) — Still closed until further notice after a glass item shattered and entered the water. Staff continues extensive cleaning and safety checks. (Glass is still prohibited, in case anyone forgot.)
- Doris E. Buffett Pool (Fredericksburg) — Closed July 15 due to a “sanitary incident” (vomit). Reopened for evening activities. Crisis averted… for now.
- Doris E. Buffett Pool — July 14: Closed thanks to poop. Classic.
- Signal Bay Waterpark (Manassas Park) — Recently had to close temporarily for repairs. This is the same facility that underwent a major overhaul less than a year ago and whose 2025 grand opening was severely delayed by construction issues. Quick repairs allowed it to reopen, but the pool still can’t catch a break.
Pool Staff’s Summer Survival List
- Fishing out broken glass like it’s an Olympic sport
- Handling surprise “sanitary incidents” with heroic calm
- Explaining (again) why glass, bodily fluids, and pools don’t mix
- Dealing with construction-delayed facilities that keep needing more fixes
- Still smiling while the rest of us melt in the 100+ degree heat index
Between the record heat and these delightful surprises, pools are closing faster than ice cream at a toddler birthday party. Rentals, lessons, and summer fun continue to be reshuffled while staff works overtime.
Public Service Announcement: Leave the glass at home. Keep the bathroom business in the bathroom. And maybe give the newly renovated pools a little grace — they’ve already been through enough.
Stay cool out there, Northern Virginia. Preferably without turning every public pool into an adventure in chaos.