Pedestrian Safety Upgrades Planned for Fredericksburg’s Fall Hill Avenue Corridor

Fredericksburg City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the city’s application for Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) SMART Scale Round 7 funding to improve safety and traffic flow along the Fall Hill Avenue corridor.

The project targets the segment of Fall Hill Avenue from Washington Avenue/Germanna Street to the Mary Washington Boulevard roundabout. Improvements focus on pedestrian safety, traffic operations, and access management.

If funded, the project would require no local match. The application deadline is August 3, 2026, with funding decisions expected around March 2027. Construction is anticipated three to four years after funding.

Assistant City Manager for Utilities and Capital Projects Todd Flippen and staff member David Brown presented detailed exhibits outlining corridor-wide enhancements. Key proposed features include:

Addition of a westbound through/left lane at the Mary Washington Boulevard roundabout to reduce congestion and improve capacity, along with roadway widening, utility relocation, retaining wall work, guardrail replacement, and updated pavement markings.

Multiple new pedestrian refuge islands at intersections, including Linden Avenue, Village Lane, Riverside Drive, and Hansen Avenue. These islands shorten crossing distances, provide protected waiting areas, and allow pedestrians to cross one direction of traffic at a time.

New ADA-compliant curb ramps, improved sidewalks, and connections to the heritage trail.

Access management measures such as raised concrete medians at Wallace Street and Progress Street, channelization islands at Germanna Street, and closure of a full-access entrance near Route 1 to reduce vehicle conflicts and unsafe turning movements.

Staff emphasized that the upgrades address longstanding pedestrian safety and traffic concerns while enhancing overall corridor operations.

During council discussion, members raised practical questions about implementation. Councilor Matt D. Rowe (Ward 1) inquired about sight distance for right turns from Riverside Drive onto Fall Hill Avenue, noting a retaining wall that could limit visibility and potential positioning near the stop bar and crosswalk. Staff confirmed that the design is a proposal (final design pending) and explained that drivers may proceed past the stop bar when no pedestrians are present, consistent with standard practice.

Councilor Jannan W. Holmes (At-Large) asked about alternative left-turn routes if movements are restricted at certain points. Staff noted options through nearby neighborhoods or at the Mary Washington Boulevard roundabout.

Mayor Kerry P. Devine and others expressed concerns about construction timing and neighborhood impacts, particularly in areas like Normandy, given overlapping VDOT projects on U.S. Route 1 (Emancipation Highway), including bridge replacements and intersections over the next three years. Staff indicated they would compile and share a schedule of projects with council to help coordinate and minimize disruptions for residents and school transportation.

Councilor Joy Y. Crump (Ward 2) asked about lighting enhancements; staff confirmed rapid flashing beacons would be included at refuge island crosswalks. Councilor Holmes sought clarification on roundabout modifications, which include added width and dedicated lanes to facilitate smoother movements.

SMART Scale is a competitive statewide program that scores projects on safety, congestion relief, accessibility, economic development, land use, and environmental benefits. The Fall Hill Avenue project prioritizes pedestrian safety and traffic efficiency.

The resolution supporting the application passed 5-0. Following approval, the city will submit the application to VDOT by the August 3 deadline.