Stafford Schools Welcome Two New Administrators

Stafford County Public Schools has appointed Jennifer Meyers as the new principal of Hartwood Elementary School.Meyers brings more than 20 years of experience in education, including 10 years within the division.

She most recently served as assistant principal at Widewater Elementary School. Prior to that role, she worked as a math specialist at Winding Creek Elementary, an administrator designee, and a member of the Superintendent Advisory Committee. She began her career as a classroom and special education teacher across multiple school districts.

At Widewater, Meyers helped strengthen school climate and earned the school its third Purple Star Award supporting military students and families. She also built staff capacity through professional development and mentoring while managing schedules for the Dual Language Immersion program. She holds degrees from Providence College, Boston University, and The College of William and Mary. She was a finalist for Stafford County Assistant Principal of the Year in 2026.

In a separate move, the division named Dayro Chamorro Barrios as the new assistant principal at Stafford Middle School. He brings more than 13 years of education experience from the United States and Colombia. Most recently, he taught Spanish at George M. Hampton Middle School in Prince William County Schools, where he also served as World Language Department Chair, 7th Grade Team Lead, and IB Committee Chairperson.

Chamorro Barrios holds a Master of Science in Education in Educational Leadership from Longwood University and a bachelor’s degree in English and French Education from Universidad de San Buenaventura in Colombia. He is known for building relationships and creating inclusive learning environments.

Hartwood Elementary School is a K-5 public school in Stafford County Public Schools, serving families in the Hartwood area of northern Stafford with a focus on academics and community.

Widewater Elementary School serves roughly 680-700 K-5 students at 101 Den Rich Road in Stafford. Part of Stafford County Public Schools, it has earned multiple Purple Star Awards for its strong support of military-connected families.

This information comes directly from a Stafford County Public Schools announcement.

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