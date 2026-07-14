Police Investigate Suspicious Package in Stafford

1:40 p.m. UPDATE: Route 1 northbound near Telegraph Road in Stafford County is now open. One lane on Route 1 southbound has also reopened.

﻿Right lane on Route 1 southbound remains closed due to police activity. Delays are minimal.Check 511.vdot.virginia.gov for updates.

Original post:

Stafford County authorities are investigating a suspicious package near Joy of Living Water Church on Richmond Highway, prompting a large police presence and evacuation of the immediate area.

Route 1 is closed from the intersection of Tracey Street to Merryview Drive, with a detour in place via Telegraph Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the closure near Telegraph Road due to police activity, with no estimated reopening time. Travelers should seek alternate routes and follow directions from officers at the scene.

This is an active investigation, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. More updates will be shared as they become available.

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