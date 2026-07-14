Federal Election Monitors Coming to Prince William and Fairfax for August Primary

Prince William County is preparing its response to a detailed U.S. Department of Justice request for information about its Spanish-language election program, with a federal deadline of July 20.

In a June 22 letter, the DOJ’s Voting Section asked Director of Elections Eric Olsen for extensive data to evaluate the county’s compliance with Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act, which requires language assistance for Spanish-speaking voters. The department also notified the county that federal election monitors will observe the August 4, 2026 primary.

The letter requests precinct and polling place lists, digital maps, voter rolls by precinct, lists of Spanish-speaking poll officials and hotline staff for both the 2024 general election and the upcoming primary, descriptions of bilingual publicity and outreach efforts over the past two years, electronic copies of voting materials in English and Spanish, and portions of poll worker training materials related to language assistance.

On July 13, Olsen confirmed the county received the letter and is preparing its response.

“We received a letter from the DOJ on this subject. We have not finalized a response to that letter yet and are working on that at present. I’ll respond by next Monday if you have any further questions at that time.”

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors did not respond to requests for comment on the DOJ action. On July 7, the board unanimously approved making the Woodbridge DMV a permanent early voting location for all future general elections, expanding access during the state’s 45-day early voting period.

Supervisor Kenny A. Boddye, whose district includes the DMV, said the site is widely used across multiple districts and will now serve more voters on a permanent basis.

A similar DOJ letter was sent to Fairfax County regarding its Spanish- and Vietnamese-bilingual programs, and federal monitors are also planned there for the August primary. The monitors will observe compliance with federal voting rights laws, including language assistance, but do not enforce rules.

Virginia Democratic Party Chair Lamont Bagby has criticized the monitoring effort, saying it should not be used to cast doubt on Virginia’s elections. The DOJ has described the reviews as routine measures to ensure compliance and increase voter confidence.

Prince William County offers early voting for 45 days before elections at multiple locations, including the main elections office in Manassas and satellite sites. Voters must show ID, and curbside voting is available for seniors and people with disabilities.

The county’s response to the DOJ is due Monday. Federal monitors are expected to contact election officials a week before the August 4 primary to discuss logistics.