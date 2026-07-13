Manassas Road Work: Godwin Drive and Nokesville Road Closures Start Today

City of Manassas reported that beginning today, July 13, through August 14, motorists can expect road closures and intermittent delays at the intersection of Godwin Drive and Nokesville Road due to VDOT culvert work. Work will take place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This schedule aims to minimize impacts during peak commute times in the Northern Virginia area as infrastructure improvements continue.

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