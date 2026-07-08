Cool Off at the New Catharpin Sprayground

Prince William County Parks and Recreation reported that the new sprayground at Catharpin Recreational Park is now open following a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning attended by community members, Parks and Recreation staff, Director Seth Hendler-Voss, and Gainesville District Supervisor George Stewart.

The fenced sprayground, located next to the playground, features a fun sports theme with multiple sprayers and is free for everyone to enjoy this summer in Prince William County.

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