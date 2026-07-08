Prince William

Cool Off at the New Catharpin Sprayground

By Potomac Local News

Prince William County Parks and Recreation reported that the new sprayground at Catharpin Recreational Park is now open following a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning attended by community members, Parks and Recreation staff, Director Seth Hendler-Voss, and Gainesville District Supervisor George Stewart.

The fenced sprayground, located next to the playground, features a fun sports theme with multiple sprayers and is free for everyone to enjoy this summer in Prince William County.

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