Manassas Celebrates America 250 with Fireworks and Community Spirit

The City of Manassas shared highlights from its America 250 celebration on Facebook, posting favorite firework trail photos from the evening and inviting residents to share their own photos, videos, and moments in the comments. City of Manassas reported.

The event marked a key part of Northern Virginia’s ongoing America 250 commemorations, bringing families and community members together for an evening of fireworks and patriotic festivities in the City of Manassas.

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