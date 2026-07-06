Podcast: Why Residents Are Rallying Against Dulles South Innovation Center

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/2966975/">What You Need to Know: 1,940-Acre Data Center Hear | RSS.com</a>

Just in time for the 4th, another data center drama drops in Prince William.

Supervisors could greenlight a massive rural land grab tomorrow.

Prince William County supervisors are set to vote July 7 on the 1,940-acre Dulles South Innovation Center proposal that would rezone nearly 252 parcels in the Gainesville District from agricultural to mixed-use.

This could open the door to a staggering 443 million square feet of data center space, a new substation, sharp traffic increases (up to 2,500 more daily trips), and major environmental impacts. County staff recommends denial over infrastructure, land use, and rural character concerns.

This follows the death of the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway near Manassas Battlefield—QTS just withdrew its Supreme Court appeal. Residents fought back successfully on notification issues.

Press conference and rally at 1 p.m. Tuesday outside the McCourt Building in Woodbridge before the 2 p.m. hearing.