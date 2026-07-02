Manassas Students Graduate from Police Camp, Learn Law Enforcement Basics

More than a dozen local students wrapped up an engaging week of hands-on learning at the Manassas Police Camp, earning recognition from city leaders during the June 22, 2026, Manassas City Council meeting.

Sergeant Shauna Moller of the Manassas Police Department’s Community Services Section, who led the program, highlighted the cadets’ achievements and thanked the many partners who make the free camp possible.

“With the support of the city, schools, our department, city council who allows us for our budget, and outside donors,” Sergeant Moller said, the program gives students a unique glimpse into law enforcement.

The camp, which has run for multiple years, offers a week of field trips, practical exercises, and law enforcement basics. Cadets participated in report writing scenarios with detectives, LiDAR speed estimation challenges with traffic services, and even a few push-ups that left some participants sore by Tuesday. A video showcasing the week’s activities was played for council and attendees, capturing the energy and learning moments.

Honorable mentions went to standout cadets: Annabelle, Chelsea, and Sofia Gaspar for top report writing skills; Sofia Gonzales for winning the LiDAR challenge with the most accurate speed guesses; and Kevin Perez, who returned for his fifth year in the program.

Certificates were presented by Colonel Douglas W. Keen, Chief of Police, and School Resource Officer T. Lawler. Families were warmly thanked for entrusting their children to the program for the week.

Councilmember Ashley Hutson congratulated the recent school graduates who jumped straight into another accomplishment. “I am so impressed by all of you,” Councilmember Hutson said.

Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna welcomed the graduates and their families, praising their progress and encouraging broader community involvement: “Congratulations on getting it done, and so proud of you.”

The program receives strong backing from the City of Manassas, Manassas City Public Schools (which provide facilities and transportation), the Police Association, and East West Embroidery and Design, which supplied shirts for the cadets. This collaborative support keeps the camp accessible at no cost to participants — a rarity compared to many summer programs.

The recognition came during a well-attended council meeting that also covered other community priorities, including local 4th of July celebrations and economic development. The full chambers reflected strong resident interest in youth initiatives and public safety.