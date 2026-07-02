Fire Displaces 23 at Lake Ridge Apartments

Prince William County firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday in Woodbridge.

Crews arrived around 2:13 a.m. July 1 at Rolling Brook Village Apartments in the 12700 block of Ripple Creek Court and found heavy fire showing. A second alarm was called as firefighters worked to control the blaze. A resident in a nearby building first spotted the fire and, along with others including Prince William County police officers, helped alert tenants and evacuate the building.

Two adult occupants of the apartment where the fire started were transported to a regional medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 23 tenants — 17 adults and six children — were displaced. The Red Cross and apartment management are assisting them. The county building official declared 12 residential units unsafe to occupy.

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

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