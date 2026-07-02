Extreme Heat Shortens Ferry Farm 250th Event; Stafford & Fredericksburg 4th Plans Move Forward with Caution

Heat Update: Due to the National Weather Service extreme heat advisory, George Washington’s Ferry Farm has shortened its Fabulous Fourth event hours. The celebration will now end at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, in the interest of public safety.

Ferry Farm Fabulous Fourth – America’s 250th at Washington’s Boyhood Home

Saturday, July 4th offers a once-in-a-lifetime family-friendly event at George Washington’s Ferry Farm commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Expect games, hands-on activities, crafts, living history demonstrations, reenactors, and programs from regional organizations.

Featured performers and participants include the Wil Gravatt Band, Colonial Faire, Patawomeck Indian Tribe, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg Area Museum, James Monroe Museum, National Park Service, Washington Heritage Museums, Art Cart for Kids, Civil War reenactors, James Ingram of Colonial Williamsburg, and many more. Returning favorites include Enduring Freedom and the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society.

Additional activities: live archaeological excavation, Washington House tours, historic food, kids’ fossil digs, colonial games, and crafts. Inspiring speeches and a Flag Retirement Ceremony begin at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets: $3 per person (ages 3 and up), purchased on-site. Free shuttles run from Eagles Lodge parking lot (21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg). Handicap parking available on-site. Event is rain or shine. No pets, weapons, coolers, or alcohol permitted.

Contact: [email protected] or 540-370-0732.

Stafford’s 4th of July Spectacular at Pratt Park

Stafford County’s annual celebration continues with gates opening at 7 p.m. at Pratt Park (St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park and Historic Port of Falmouth closed all day). Concert band performs 7–8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. (approx. 20 minutes).

With highs near 102°F, officials stress hydration, shade breaks, and using cooling buses provided by Stafford Schools Transportation. Coolers are allowed. Lawn chairs, blankets, and sunscreen recommended. No tents, grills, sparklers, fireworks, drugs, or alcohol. Well-behaved leashed dogs permitted but not advised.

Children’s wristbands with contact info will be available. Parking is limited—gates close when full. Updates on weather-related changes will be posted on staffordcountyva.gov and county social media.

Fredericksburg Fourth in Fredericksburg & Heat Resources

The City of Fredericksburg reports no cancellations yet for Fourth in Fredericksburg events. A public cooling station with seating and water will operate at Fredericksburg City Center (601 Caroline Street) from 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on July 4. More than 50 downtown restaurants and businesses will offer indoor relief.

Current Alerts: Heat Advisory (Wed) and Extreme Heat Warnings (Thu–Fri) are in effect. Residents should monitor conditions and check on vulnerable neighbors, children, and pets.

Heat Safety Tips

Drink plenty of water; avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.

Limit strenuous activity during peak heat hours.

Take frequent breaks in shade or air-conditioned spaces.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Provide pets with water, shade, and limited outdoor time.

For full details and real-time updates, visit the event websites at staffordcountyva.gov, fredericksburgva.gov, or follow local government social media channels.

Stay safe and enjoy this historic 250th celebration responsibly.