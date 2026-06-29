Manassas Park Approves FY2026 A2 Budget Amendment with $6.55 Million General Fund Boost

The Manassas Park Governing Body unanimously approved the FY2026 A2 Budget Amendment during a special meeting on June 23, 2026, at City Hall. The amendment increases the General Fund by $6,550,328 to $101,633,714, primarily driven by unanticipated land sales and proffers.

City Manager Carl Cole presented the changes. He noted the amendment exceeded the 1% threshold under state law, requiring a public hearing. Cole apologized for the timing, explaining he realized the need about 17 days prior, resulting in only five days’ notice for the hearing. “I apologize. Probably could have handled this on consent last week, but anyway, this is routine,” Cole said. He attributed the threshold breach largely to revenue from the Carondelet property sale by the former Manassas Christian School.

Major Revenue Increases

The amendment incorporates approximately $6.55 million in new General Fund revenue. The largest portion — $5,858,000 — comes from unanticipated contributions tied to land sales and proffers. Additional revenue includes:

$520,195 in lease payments from Digital Drive tenants (future public works site), with excess amounts beyond renovation needs directed to unassigned fund balance.

$75,000 in additional insurance claims and recoveries.

$54,300 from sale of surplus items.

$30,833 in DSS state revenue.

$10,000 HEAT grant.

Cole emphasized that the Digital Drive leases would generate more than needed for building upgrades, with the excess strengthening reserves.

Expenditure Adjustments

Spending increases totaled approximately $1.25 million in the General Fund for operational needs. Key items include:

Increased insurance premiums ($131,959) and deductibles/repairs ($60,000).

Health care plan changes totaling roughly $131,870 across Police, DSS, and Parks & Recreation due to April open enrollment and new hires.

$60,000 in higher jail costs linked to an increase in the average daily population.

$40,000 for a vehicle for the additional Building Inspector.

$70,000 for repairs to the Building Automation System (HVAC controls for City Hall and fire station).

$40,000 in fleet maintenance, including fire engine repairs.

$681,052 in B&B Loan disbursements and other smaller items.

Enterprise funds saw minor adjustments. Water & Sewer increased by $81,000, largely reflecting a previously approved Bobcat purchase. Solid Waste rose by $459 for a cross-fiscal-year charge correction and $100 in dues. Stormwater and Schools budgets remained unchanged.

Council Discussion and Q&A

Councilmember Michael Carrera asked several questions about health care timing, Digital Drive revenue allocation, jail costs, the new vehicle, and Building Automation repairs. Cole clarified the health care changes during the April open enrollment and noted that inmate breakdowns are received from the jail. Discussion covered future FY2027 jail rate increases (unchanged since 2015) and interest in advocating for the state to cover the costs of violent felons.

Carrera and others supported exploring legislative priorities on jail funding. “The state should pay for that,” one councilmember noted. Cole confirmed the splash pad project remains in the FY2027 Capital Improvement Program, with contracts advancing after the current season.

No members of the public attended or provided comments. The Governing Body approved the agenda, opened and closed the public hearing, and unanimously adopted the resolution incorporating the amendments.

Amended Budget Totals

Category Amended Amount Change % Change General Fund $101,633,714 +$6,550,328 +6.9% Total City (Non-Schools) $122,585,813 +$6,631,787 +5.7% Grand Total (with Schools) $189,899,281 +$6,631,787 +3.6%

The net General Fund impact is a $5.255 million surplus directed to unassigned fund balance. The amendment reflects standard mid-year adjustments under the Virginia Code for development-driven revenues and usage-based costs in a growing small city. No further immediate budget actions were noted.