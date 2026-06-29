Manassas Monday: Historic Church Faces Massive Data Center Offer

In this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast, host Uriah Kiser sits down with Manassas City Council member Lynn Forkell Greene to discuss the future of the historic Manassas Church of the Brethren.

The church, a beloved community landmark since 1895, is considering a major purchase offer from a data center developer that has already acquired several nearby properties.

Key Topics Discussed

Over-concentration of data centers and the strain on aging infrastructure

Frequent power outages and broader grid pressure in the area

The need for stronger oversight and a dedicated data center policy with public input

Push for Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) to ensure community voices are heard

The church’s potential relocation to its Cannon Branch property near The Landing

The broader debate over by-right industrial zoning in Manassas

Lighter conversation about Manassas’ standout July 4th celebrations

Lynn Forkell Greene shares resident frustrations and the importance of balancing development with community character and infrastructure capacity.

🎧 Listen or watch the full episode below to hear both sides of this important local story affecting Manassas families, infrastructure, and community character.

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