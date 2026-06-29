Manassas Council Approves Next Phase of Cannon Branch Apartments, Requires New Waterfront Park and Trail

In a unanimous vote, the council approved a proffer amendment that splits the remaining 220 residential units into two buildings: 100 units on the former CSC site and 120 units along the waterfront. The overall project total remains capped at 500 residential units, consistent with the 2016 proffer.

Planning and Community Development Director Matthew “Matt” Arcieri addressed council questions, emphasizing that the changes aim to activate the project’s long-delayed commercial elements. “We all knew the story of the brewery, and we all hoped to get that anchor tenant out there. It did not happen,” he noted, referencing community frustration. The additional rooftops are intended to support further commercial development, including approximately 10,000 square feet of waterfront space and a potential second hotel, while Phase 3 remains designated for non-residential uses.

A key condition in the approved proffers ties the waterfront park and trail—envisioned in the development agreement—to the 120-unit building. These amenities must be completed concurrent with that structure before a final certificate of occupancy is issued, although renting and furniture move-in may occur earlier. Arcieri clarified the timeline in response to questions from Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna: “The apartments cannot receive a final certificate of occupancy. They could rent them out. They can bring the furniture in. They cannot occupy them until the park and the trail are completed.”

The park and trail will be open to the public, providing new recreational access for Manassas residents. Arcieri highlighted existing and planned walkability improvements, including pedestrian trails connecting to Cannon Branch Park, crossings, and potential signals along the roadway. “We’ve done quite a bit out here for walkability,” he said.

Parking requirements remain unchanged, with the city mandating 1.5 spaces per multifamily unit and no reductions proposed. Arcieri explained that the site plan includes shared and overbuilt parking lots designed to accommodate residential, hotel, and commercial needs, with ongoing calculations as individual site plans advance.

Councilmembers Tom Osina, Sonia Vásquez Luna, Ashley Hutson, and Ralph J. Smith asked follow-up questions on parking capacity, walkability, public amenities, and commercial activation.

In a related action, the council approved a $6 million commitment from the city’s Housing Investment Fund to Cannon Branch Apartments LLC. The loan supports the developer’s application for Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) financing, with repayment required upon sale of the property. Staff outlined the terms to provide equity assurance for the project.

Background on the Landing at Cannon Branch

The Landing at Cannon Branch (also known as Manassas Gateway/Landing at Cannon Branch) is a long-planned mixed-use development along Gateway Boulevard and Godwin Drive in Manassas.

Originally conceived around 2015–2016 as a major economic catalyst for the city, the roughly 40-acre project broke ground in December 2016, led by developer Buchanan Partners. It was envisioned as the city’s largest development, with residential, commercial, retail, office, hospitality, and public space components totaling hundreds of millions in investment.

Early plans prominently featured Heritage Brewing Company as a flagship anchor tenant with a large production brewery, restaurant, and gathering space. Those brewery plans dissolved by early 2019, leading to adjustments in the project’s commercial focus. Despite the setback, other elements progressed, including residential units (townhomes/condos), a Tru by Hilton hotel, and initial office/retail spaces. Bristow Pediatrics became one of the first business tenants in the development.

Today, the site includes existing housing, a hotel, and offices, with ongoing efforts to activate additional commercial space and a second hotel. Recent phases have focused on workforce/attainable housing, waterfront amenities, and resolving commercial delays through proffer amendments—issues frequently covered by Potomac Local News as the city works to fulfill the project’s long-term vision for residents and economic growth.