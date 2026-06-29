Kintsu Aesthetics Opens in Manassas Park

Kintsu Medical Aesthetics held its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house at its new location in Manassas Park.

The luxury physician-led medical aesthetics practice is now open at 9110 Railroad Dr., Suite 320A. The Thursday, June 25 event included the mayor and local leaders, with tours, refreshments, raffles, giveaways, and exclusive one-day discounts for attendees. New patients received $50 off their first treatment.

Inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi — repairing broken pottery with gold — Kintsu Aesthetics focuses on restoration and personalized care. The practice offers skin rejuvenation, injectables, advanced laser treatments and wellness services, with an emphasis on skin of color. Founder Mohsin Amjed said the vision is a welcoming space centered on artistry, integrity and confidence.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit kintsuaesthetics.com.

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