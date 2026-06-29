CoAspire Grows Manassas Operations Quickly

CoAspire is expanding its Manassas campus less than one year after opening operations there.

The Northern Virginia company, founded in 2013, serves the defense and aerospace industries as a prime contractor and subcontractor. It develops products such as the Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile while providing professional services, consulting and information technology support.

Manassas Campus Expansion Boosts Local Jobs

The company started in the 30,000-square-foot former Georator facility at 9617 Center Street and has since added neighboring space plus another specialized production facility. CoAspire now employs more than 120 people, with about half based in Manassas. It continues to hire engineers, technicians, manufacturing specialists, quality professionals and production support staff.

Defense Firm CoAspire Adds Space in Manassas

The growth ties directly into the local workforce pipeline, including Manassas City Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education programs at Osbourn High School, Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Officials say the expansion, alongside other advanced manufacturing employers like Micron, strengthens Manassas as a hub for high-wage technical careers.

The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its initial Manassas facility on January 6, 2026. This story is based on a City of Manassas Economic Development press release.

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