Town of Dumfries Sets Attendance Record at Second Juneteenth Celebration

The Town of Dumfries reported that its second Juneteenth Celebration drew a record-breaking crowd of more than 5,000 attendees to Garrison Park. The family-friendly event featured over 40 vendors, food trucks, community organizations, performances by national artist Carl Thomas and local entertainers including DJ Analyze, J. Baxtor and J.A.M., a popular Kids Zone with inflatables and activities, and no major incidents.

The celebration highlighted cultural pride, education, and community unity in Prince William County, with Town Manager Tangela Innis praising the strong turnout and support from residents, volunteers, sponsors, and public safety personnel. The event continues to grow as a premier local gathering.

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