Prince William Prince William Approves 500-Bed Student Housing at Innovation Park for George Mason University By Potomac Local News Published June 25, 2026 at 3:00PM Cody W. Edwards, Dean of the College of Science at George Mason University, speaks at an event on the university’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas. The campus anchors Innovation Park, where Prince William County recently approved new student housing to support GMU’s growth. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors