Prince William

Prince William Approves 500-Bed Student Housing at Innovation Park for George Mason University

By Potomac Local News
Cody W. Edwards, Dean of the College of Science at George Mason University, speaks at an event on the university’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas. The campus anchors Innovation Park, where Prince William County recently approved new student housing to support GMU’s growth.

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