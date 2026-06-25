MCPS Advances New Strategic Plan for 2028-2032 School Years

Manassas City Public Schools is developing a new strategic plan set to launch in July 2027 that will guide the division through Fiscal Years 2028-2032. The plan will retain the current “student academic success supported by pillars” framework but deepen each pillar with more specific strategies and performance metrics.

Jennifer Cassata, Executive Director of Accountability and Finance, presented the update at the June 23, 2026, MCPS School Board meeting. She outlined the multi-phase process that began with a strategic plan steering committee convening in December 2025. The committee, representing all schools and the central office, reviewed the existing vision and mission statements and identified potential core values.In spring 2026 (Phase 1), input was gathered through meetings with principals and assistant principals, central office departments, cabinet discussions, and focus groups with teacher and school-based support staff. Board members provided additional feedback during the prior week’s retreat.

Key themes emerging from stakeholders include strong support for maintaining the pillars (with possible minor name changes, such as updating “culture of caring” to better emphasize climate, environment, and staff inclusion), the need for greater consistency and alignment across schools and departments, clearer success metrics, and more accessible, jargon-free language.

The new plan will revise the vision and mission statements. Feedback indicated that the current versions are too wordy and redundant, and that the mission is confusing. The vision will broaden beyond graduates to encompass the full educational journey of all students. A new set of core values — distinct from existing belief statements — will be developed and infused throughout the plan.

Dr. Cassata explained the updated structure: vision, mission, and core values at the top; a section on student academic success with macro goals, aligned systems, and operational strategies; and individual pillars featuring goal statements, strategic priorities with supporting strategies, and new performance metrics called “building blocks.”

To improve transparency, MCPS plans an interactive strategic plan website that will serve as a “living and breathing” document. Users will be able to click on pillars to access videos, stories, and initiatives. After approval, it will include real-time dashboards tracking progress. A parallel document structured like the budget and CIP, plus public-facing flyers and modernized graphics, is also planned.

Prior MCPS SOL Performance Context

Manassas City Public Schools has faced ongoing challenges with Standards of Learning (SOL) results in recent years, as previously reported by Potomac Local News. In 2023-2024, average pass rates showed declines in several areas and remained well below state averages. Osbourn High School and Metz Middle School have struggled with partial accreditation.

Community discussions have linked performance issues to factors including grading policies that allow multiple test retakes and late submissions, which some argue may contribute to grade inflation and reduced accountability. These trends provide important context as the division develops its new strategic plan with enhanced performance metrics and “building blocks” for tracking progress.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.