Police Blotter: Shots Fired, Major Drug and Gun Arrests

Stafford County deputies made several arrests following reports of shots fired at a house party on Indian Point Road, uncovering multiple firearms, narcotics, and leading to serious drug and weapons charges against five individuals.

Prince William County police investigated shots fired at a Dumfries residence and an attempted burglary in Woodbridge. Stafford authorities also handled multiple fraud reports and public intoxication cases.

This daily police blotter compiles the latest incidents from area law enforcement agencies.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Shots Fired, Drug and Firearm Arrests on Indian Point Road

On June 13 around 11:41 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Indian Point Road involving loud noises and several vehicles at a residence. While en route, they received reports of shots fired. Deputies located shell casings around the property after individuals and vehicles left the scene. No one was injured. One individual was arrested at the scene for public intoxication.

On June 14 at approximately 9:54 a.m., deputies investigated five individuals who had recently left the area in a vehicle. A traffic stop led to the discovery of several firearms and cash in the vehicle. Additional firearms, narcotics, and a scale were found at the Indian Point Road residence. One firearm had an autosear, one was stolen out of Alexandria, and another had its serial number removed.

Five men, all 18 or 19 years old from the Alexandria and Dumfries areas, were arrested and charged with multiple offenses including possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, selling a Schedule I or II controlled substance while possessing or displaying a firearm, removal of a firearm’s serial number, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, grand larceny of a firearm, and possession of an autosear. All five were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Multiple Fraud Reports

Deputies responded to several fraud incidents on June 12 in the Pickos Place, Gunston Road, Towering Oaks Drive, and Galt Way areas. Victims reported scams involving fake calls from Pricewaterhouse and the Department of Treasury requesting gift cards, an altered and cashed check, an unauthorized credit card account opened in Delaware, and an impersonation scam by someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. Victims took steps to protect their accounts, and investigations continue.

Public Intoxication Arrests

Deputies made several public intoxication arrests between June 12 and 13 in the Thomas Lane, 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 920 Wonder Road, University Boulevard, and Brooke Road/New Hope Church Road areas. Those arrested were adults ranging in age from 25 to 60 from the Fredericksburg, Stafford, East Orange, and Colonial Beach areas. One individual was also served on outstanding warrants.

DUI Arrest on Poplar Road

On June 13 around 3:37 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unconscious driver on Poplar Road. The 47-year-old man from Fredericksburg was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, and refusal to test after deputies found drug paraphernalia and observed signs of impairment. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Prince William County Police

Reckless Handling of a Firearm in Dumfries

On June 11 at 11:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Vidalia Court in Dumfries after a report of shots fired. Homeowners on their porch observed two unknown men in the area. One suspect fled between houses as a gunshot was heard. The next morning, a bullet hole was found in the garage door of the home and damage was noted on a neighboring residence. No injuries were reported and no shell casings were located. No suspect descriptions were available. The investigation continues.

Attempted Residential Burglary in Woodbridge

On June 12, officers responded to the 2000 block of Sequoia Court in Woodbridge regarding an attempted burglary that occurred around 4:00 a.m. on June 11. A man was seen looking through a window before leaving on foot. The homeowner later discovered the window screen had been cut. No items were taken and no further damage was reported. The suspect was described as a male wearing a black hoodie. The investigation continues.

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