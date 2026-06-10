Two Traffic Disruptions Hit Quantico

Quantico officials temporarily closed the parking lot at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on June 8. The museum normally welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world every day of the year except Christmas.

Potomac Local News asked Quantico Public Affairs for the reason behind the closure, exact start and end times, and whether exhibits and operations continued normally. Quantico Public Affairs have not responded to Potomac Local News questions about the closure. The parking lot later reopened according to a base traffic advisory.

The same day, crews responded to an apparent gas leak near the entrance to Quantico Town. Officials closed Potomac Avenue in the area of Barnett Avenue. The gas line was secured and the road reopened, though an alternate gate remained closed temporarily. Both incidents caused traffic disruptions.

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