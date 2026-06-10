Police Release Video of Suspect in Manassas Abduction Attempt

Manassas City Police are investigating an attempted abduction that happened on June 7, 2026, at Dean Park on 9501 Dean Park Lane. A mother said two unknown males approached her 4-year-old daughter around 8:50 p.m. and tried to lure her away with candy. The girl’s 6-year-old sister screamed for their mother, causing both males to flee.

Officers located a man matching the description of one suspect — dressed in all black with a full face mask and black hoodie with a white logo on the back — but he fled on an electric bicycle via Winter’s Branch Trail. Police now have video of the suspected abductor from an officer’s body-worn camera. The two males were seen near the soccer fields before and after the incident.

The department praised the older sister’s quick actions in protecting her sibling and alerting adults. Anyone with camera footage from the Wellington Community or other information is asked to contact Master Detective Speights at [email protected] or 703-257-8041. Non-emergency line is 703-257-8000.

Source: Manassas City Police Department press release.

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