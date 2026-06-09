Stafford Road Closure Starts for Bridge Work

Stafford County drivers will need to find new routes starting today as Rock Hill Church Road closes for a major bridge replacement. The Virginia Department of Transportation is replacing the temporary single-lane bridge over Aquia Creek with a larger two-lane structure.

The existing temporary bridge was installed in the fall of 2020 after inspections revealed deterioration in the original 50-year-old structure. The $6.4 million project will create a new bridge with two 11-foot travel lanes, 6-foot paved shoulders on both sides, and higher rails. The new structure will be able to carry vehicles of all legal loads.

Rock Hill Church Road, also known as Route 644, will remain closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane through June 2027. Detour signs will direct motorists to Garrisonville Road (Route 610), Joshua Road (Route 643) and Mountain View Road (Route 627). An online detour map is available on the VDOT website.

This story is based on the Virginia Department of Transportation press release.

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