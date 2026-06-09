Stafford

Stafford County Offices Closed for Juneteenth

By Potomac Local News

“Stafford offices, departments, facilities and all courts will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2026, for the Juneteenth observation,” Stafford County announced. “Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will remain open.”

The following offices and facilities will remain open: Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-7200 | Emergency 911, Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400 | Emergency 911, Magistrate (540) 659-2968. All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.
Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.
Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.

Author