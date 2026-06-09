Stafford County Offices Closed for Juneteenth

“Stafford offices, departments, facilities and all courts will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2026, for the Juneteenth observation,” Stafford County announced. “Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will remain open.”

The following offices and facilities will remain open: Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-7200 | Emergency 911, Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400 | Emergency 911, Magistrate (540) 659-2968. All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

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