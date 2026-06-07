PWCS Seniors Enjoy Grad Walks

“📸🎓 More grad walk photos for your Sunday morning viewing pleasure,” Prince William County Public Schools announced.

The Class of 2026 recently wrapped up high school graduations across the district’s 13 high schools, with many seniors also taking part in heartfelt “grad walks” through their former elementary and middle schools.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.