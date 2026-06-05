Tampa Taiko Brings Energy to Music on the Steps

“Thank you to Ladia who performed at Music on the Steps on Monday evening. Join us next Monday, June 8th for Tampa Taiko,” Central Rappahannock Regional Library announced.

“Music on the Steps t-shirts for the 2026 Summer Concert Series are available for purchase at https://www.bonfire.com/2026-music-on-the-steps/.”

The free 41st annual series continues every Monday evening, 6:30–7:30 p.m., on the front steps of the Fredericksburg Branch through August 31. See the full lineup of upcoming performances at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Music on the Steps page.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.