Master Networking with Results: APT Sales Academy Workshop Coming to Prince William County on April 27

Northern Virginia small business owners, entrepreneurs, trades professionals, IT experts, lawyers, CPAs, and anyone responsible for business development — this one’s for you.

If you’ve ever felt uncomfortable “selling,” dreaded walking into a networking event, or ended up with a pile of business cards that go nowhere, you’re not alone. Many skilled professionals excel at their craft but struggle to bring in new clients.

In a new podcast conversation, Uriah Kiser of Potomac Local sits down with longtime sales expert Jim DiModica of APT Sales Academy. Jim shares his decades of experience — starting with IBM and Xerox training, working through the .com boom at Grant Thornton, and helping sales teams and business owners across industries develop practical, repeatable strategies that actually work.

Key takeaways from the conversation:

– Why everyone can sell — it’s not about being a “natural,” it’s about passion, trust, expertise, and following a proven process.

– The biggest mistakes people make when networking (and how to fix them).

– How to move beyond relying on referrals and start building a purposeful business development strategy.

– What a real sales process looks like — from preparation to follow-up.

Jim also previews his upcoming APT Sales Academy: Networking with Results workshop, a focused 90-minute hands-on session designed to simplify sales and make networking far less daunting.

Workshop Details

Networking with Results

📅 Monday, April 27, 2026 | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

📍 Prince William Chamber of Commerce, 9733 Buchanan Loop, Manassas, VA

💲 Only $95 (includes comprehensive workbook with PowerPoint, worksheets, and resources)

Register Now for APT Sales Academy: Networking with Results

🔗 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apt-sales-academy-networking-with-results-tickets-1986337174961

This is a collaborative workshop — not a lecture — with plenty of Q&A. Attendees leave with clear strategies for choosing the right events, what to do while there, and how to follow up effectively so those business cards turn into real opportunities.

Whether you’re just starting out, growing a professional services practice, or looking to land bigger clients, this session delivers practical tools you can use immediately.

Listen or watch the full conversation in this YouTube video below:

Invest in yourself and your business.* For just $95 — less than the cost of one lunch meeting with a prospect — you’ll gain skills, confidence, and connections that can pay dividends for years.

Spots are limited. Don’t miss this opportunity at the welcoming and professional setting of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsored by APT Sales Academy | Potomac Local is proud to support local business growth in Northern Virginia.